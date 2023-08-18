The metaverse: Africa’s gateway to inclusive digital economies

The metaverse, a captivating virtual world of shared digital spaces, offers an innovative platform for a thriving and inclusive digital economy. The concept is still in its early stages, but as governments and businesses across Africa explore the metaverse for digital transformation, they must navigate it with an emphasis on privacy, security, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

De Wet Bisschoff, director of operations, and Radha Kasan, senior manager in the technology practice at Accenture in Africa

The metaverse, an integral part of the new decentralised Internet iteration known as Web3, employs advanced 3D visual technologies and offers the African continent a golden opportunity to share and utilise data to enable transactions, interactions, and participation across various platforms.

Firstly, it’s important to examine the benefits. The metaverse has the potential to significantly benefit African economies, particularly in the agricultural sector. This new digital landscape allows for real-time data collection and analytics that can be used to optimise farming practices, offering valuable insights into weather patterns and soil conditions. Consequently, farmers can determine the best times to plant and harvest, which could lead to improved yields.

One excellent example comes to mind in this respect. In a small region of Sub-Saharan Africa where rural communities rely heavily on farming, the adoption of the metaverse has revolutionised agricultural practices and education.

Before the advent of the metaverse, most farmers used traditional farming methods passed down through generations, often leading to sub-optimal crop yields and unsustainable practices that contributed to soil erosion and deforestation.

With the arrival of the metaverse, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies became more accessible. A project was developed that leveraged the metaverse to provide virtual training to these farmers. A detailed, immersive virtual environment was created where farmers could learn modern, sustainable farming techniques.

Farmers put on VR headsets and immersed themselves in realistic simulations of different farming scenarios, where they learnt to implement sustainable practices like crop rotation, agroforestry, and water conservation. They virtually interacted with various crops and livestock, and they were taught how to manage them effectively and sustainably.

By adopting these new techniques, farmers saw a substantial increase in their crop yields, which in turn led to improved food security and economic stability in the region.

In healthcare, the metaverse could transform how medical services are delivered. Advanced analytics and data sharing can help in diagnosing diseases, predicting health trends, and optimising patient treatment plans. For African economies, this could compensate for the shortage of healthcare professionals and improve the quality of care in remote and underserved areas.

The education sector can also be revolutionised by this new digital reality. Personalised learning experiences can be created within the metaverse, with platforms designed to track student performance and offer tailored lessons. This change could significantly improve the quality of education in African economies and lead to better outcomes. In the realm of public services, governments could use the metaverse to predict public needs, automate routine tasks, and make data-driven decisions, thus providing more efficient services.

Moreover, the metaverse can play a critical role in infrastructure planning and maintenance. For instance, the digital world can be used to monitor road conditions, predict maintenance needs, and plan efficient traffic routes, saving resources and improving public safety.

On the economic front, businesses can use the metaverse to offer personalised financial products to underserved populations, contributing to poverty reduction and economic growth. The rise of the metaverse could attract increased investment in African economies, providing new capital and opportunities.

Despite the concern that the metaverse might eliminate certain jobs, it could also lead to the creation of new ones. As the metaverse drives growth in tech and e-commerce sectors, it can generate a wide array of new jobs, ranging from metaverse specialists to digital marketers.

The benefits are vast, but a strategic approach is required. User privacy must be prioritised, considering the extensive data that will be generated in the metaverse. Businesses should develop robust cybersecurity measures and content moderation strategies.

Tokenisation also presents both an opportunity and a risk. As businesses aim to create digital value, they should be mindful of security vulnerabilities and regulatory compliance. To foster an environment of innovation and inclusivity, businesses should embrace open standards and protocols. In doing so, they can integrate diverse applications and services and encourage collaboration, propelling the metaverse forward.

In striving for these goals, businesses and governments must also be aware of their environmental footprint. Renewable energy sources, carbon emission reduction, and eco-friendly practices throughout the metaverse value chain can align our digital future with our environmental commitments.

Identity verification mechanisms that discourage discrimination and promote inclusivity are critical in the metaverse. The metaverse provides an extraordinary chance to create an inclusive digital economy that serves all citizens. However, this inclusivity can only be achieved if businesses ensure their verification mechanisms do not promote any form of discrimination.

As South Africa embarks on this journey into the metaverse, three golden rules are paramount: keeping it simple and creative, starting small and focused, and engaging early with building blocks. It’s crucial to develop experiences that resonate with users, focus on serving customer needs, and engage meaningfully with the rapidly developing metaverse and Web3 ecosystems.