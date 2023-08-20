Data Management at Ecko Workwear

Company Information:
- Working on-site
- Monday to Friday (07:45 – 16:45)
- Based in Tunney, Edenvale (Germiston) – you would need transport to and from work
- Starting at R10 000/month
- Needs to be available to start immediately (no 30 days)
Job Position Information:
- Very fast and savvy computer operator with strong skills in internet, email, Microsoft office, etc. to manage a stock system for a website, and if proving to be capable, move onto website back-end management.
- Applicant must catch on to ideas and concepts very quickly as we have a short amount of time to train you. You may be replacing the current website backend manager in the very near future. You will be thrown into the deep end, so be prepared for an information overload.
What you need to qualify:
- A good overall matric certificate mark
- No students or anyone still studying
- No applicants outside a 25km radius from Edenvale
- No smokers or vapers
- Very Fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking)
- Full computer literacy skills
- Quick understanding
- Extremely organised
- Show initiative (do not wait to be told what to do)
- Extremely high work ethic
- Need to be very astute with numbers
- Need to be very astute with colours
Application Requirements:
- If you apply, you will be given a timed test which will encompass all the above listed skills. If you pass the test, you will be invited for an interview.
- No chancers, the test you are given will immediately identify your skillset
If applicable for an interview, please bring along the following:
- A certified copy of your matric marks and subsequent further qualications
- A certified copy of your ID
- A copy of a FICA
- A copy of your CV
About The Employer:
Ecko Workwear is a online wholesaler that does bulk business in PPE, Workwear, Footwear, Corporate Wear, and Corporate Gifts.