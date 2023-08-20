Software Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 20, 2023

The main purpose of this position is to work with the company support team and resolve software related issues.

  • To provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locally and internationally.
  • To manage and log support calls received from customers or any of the Company distributors in South Africa or Internationally.
  • To work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and new development implementations.
  • To coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or Company distributors.
  • To be able to report and document any Bugs and/or Bug fixes experienced on software/hardware products.
  • To identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.
  • To follow-up on support calls to strategic Company Distributors and/or Branches.
  • To provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.
  • To assist in the implementation of Support Tools/Processes and the management thereof.
  • To manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.
  • To adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
  • To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.

Qualifications and Requirements

  • National certificate
  • Minimum 2 years relevant experience
  • Basic SQL query Writing skills
  • Azure DevOps Experience
  • Software backend support for at least 2 years

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

