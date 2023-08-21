Adobe co-founder Dr John Warnock dies

Adobe co-founder, Dr John Warnock, died on Saturday (19 August 2023), at the age of 82

Dr Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Dr Charles Geschke after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. Their first product was Adobe PostScript, new technology that sparked the desktop publishing revolution.

Dr Warnock retired as CEO in 2000 and he was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Dr Geschke, until 2017. He was a member of the Board of Directors since then.

In recognition of their technical achievements, Dr. Warnock was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Barack Obama; the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society; the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement; and the Marconi Prize for contributions to information science and communications.

Dr Warnock is survived by his wife Marva Warnock and three children.