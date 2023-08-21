Application Architect – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A leader in the property market industry providing financial services to their clients is looking for an Application Architect who will play a key role in the strategic business enablement team (SBE). You will have both a strategic and operational view of the architecture, defining and maintaining the strategic architecture blueprint and roadmap, as well as designing architecture for projects on an ongoing basis, always working towards the strategic view.

DUTIES:

Play a key role in the strategic business enablement team (SBE)

Define and maintain the strategic architecture blueprint and roadmap.

Design architecture for projects with a focus on the strategic view.

Articulate the architecture clearly to various stakeholders.

Work on multiple projects and initiatives simultaneously.

Assist with project scoping and sizing.

Define solutions using repeatable and reusable patterns.

Stay knowledgeable about current IT trends to guide technical choices.

Assist the organization in making the best technical decisions considering current reality and future goals.

Collaborate in Agile methodology and support Agile ceremonies (sprint planning, backlog grooming, etc.)

Consider trade-offs between scope, time, benefit, and cost.

Push back on requirements when appropriate.

Work closely with software developers to ensure alignment with the architecture.

Provide technical mentorship to software developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Architecture Skills:

7+ years working in IT.

2 + Years working in Architecture.

Strong technical development background.

Architectural viewpoint modelling.

API Service interface design and documentation (REST/JSON).

System Integration design.

Security patterns.

Relational database modelling and design.

AS-IS/TO-BE modelling and documentation.

Microservices Architecture.

Event Driven Architecture.

Ideally Familiar with the Following Patterns and Tools:

Open-source development frameworks (e.g., Java, Springboot, Angular, RabbitMQ, GIT)

DevOps, DevSecOps, GitOps and related patterns and principles

API gateways, including security features and patterns associated with gateways.

Oracle/MySQL databases

IAM patterns, including OAUTH2 and OIDC

Cloud Native and 12 Factor Application Principles

Desirable:

UML or C4 modelling

ArchiMate modelling

Architecture-related qualification such as TOGAF

A Cloud Native Certification (CKA, OpenShift or related Certification)

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to think at both the conceptual and detailed level.

People management.

Project costing and sizing.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Willing to chair technical design sessions.

Used to working using AGILE project methodology.

Work with stakeholders at various levels (colleagues, managers, and venders).

