Application Support Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Collaborate with the product implementation team for client rollout, implementation, and training tasks.

Provide functional application support by resolving customer calls, identifying issues, and offering suitable solutions.

Investigate and analyse system issues, working with a Business Analyst to recommend corrective actions.

Escalate feature requests and bugs, assisting in their analysis, diagnosis, and testing.

Analyse client issues, evaluate multiple solutions, and propose improvements to support processes.

Document technical information for training materials, product documentation, FAQs, and potential chatbot contributions.

Communicate professionally and informatively through various channels to colleagues, clients, resellers, and partners.

Ensure accurate logging, updates, and closure of service desk calls, meeting Service Level Agreements.

Provide status reports on service desk activities, including SLA reporting and project progress.

Identify and raise awareness of service desk process improvements.

Facilitate client project progress meetings and implement corrective actions as needed.

Develop a comprehensive understanding of system functionality and end users’ business processes.

Assist in defining test strategies and conduct functional and regression testing.

Utilise Atlassian Service Desk and Jira to log and track project tasks.

Prepare release notes and conduct webinars for clients and prospects.

Maintain high-quality demo data and content in demo environments.

Mentor team members to enhance their domain knowledge and skills.

Provide input for resource planning and training requirements.

Regularly provide feedback on project progress, risks, issues, and scope creep.

Contribute to the Customer Success Management plan and process.

Exhibit sociability, analytical thinking, aptitude for learning new software, and effective communication skills.

Holds a diploma or similar qualification.

Specialises in customer support and success management.

Proficient in documenting client needs.

Experienced in the post-secondary education field, preferably Higher Education.

Emphasises client focus and delivers a positive user experience.

Possesses excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Familiarity with software implementation and business process design.

Can conceptualise functional solutions and contribute to their implementation.

Works effectively within project teams and is familiar with Scrum methodologies.

