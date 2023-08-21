Automation Tester at ALJ Recruitment

Automation Tester with Java profiecency required for a banking concern.
Skills, knowledge & experience required in:
Back end testing:
A) API’s/Web services
b) Databases & SQL
c) Batch files
Tools & Tech:
Java
MQ
FTP
REST
JDBC
File manipulation (XML/TXT)
Soap UI / POSTMAN (good to have)
SQL Developer
Atlassian tools (JIRa and Confluence)
Micro Services (OpenShift / Rancher)
Selenium
Javascript
Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Selenium
- SoapUI
- Agile Testing
- Javascript
- MQ (Messaging queue)
- File Manipulation (XML/TXT)
- SQL Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Top banking concern.