Automation Tester at ALJ Recruitment

Automation Tester with Java profiecency required for a banking concern.

Skills, knowledge & experience required in:

Back end testing:

A) API’s/Web services

b) Databases & SQL

c) Batch files

Tools & Tech:

Java

MQ

FTP

REST

JDBC

File manipulation (XML/TXT)

Soap UI / POSTMAN (good to have)

SQL Developer

Atlassian tools (JIRa and Confluence)

Micro Services (OpenShift / Rancher)

Selenium

Javascript

Agile environment

Desired Skills:

Java

Selenium

SoapUI

Agile Testing

Javascript

MQ (Messaging queue)

File Manipulation (XML/TXT)

SQL Developer

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Top banking concern.

