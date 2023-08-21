Automation Tester at ALJ Recruitment

Aug 21, 2023

Automation Tester with Java profiecency required for a banking concern.

Skills, knowledge & experience required in:
Back end testing:
A) API’s/Web services
b) Databases & SQL
c) Batch files

Tools & Tech:
Java
MQ
FTP
REST
JDBC
File manipulation (XML/TXT)
Soap UI / POSTMAN (good to have)
SQL Developer
Atlassian tools (JIRa and Confluence)
Micro Services (OpenShift / Rancher)
Selenium
Javascript

Agile environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Top banking concern.

