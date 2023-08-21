BI Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A leader in the property market industry providing financial services to their clients is looking for a BI Developer who will be responsible to Design and develop business intelligence solutions using Oracle SQL, Oracle BI Publisher, Microsoft Power BI, and MS Excel. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree or diploma in Data Science, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Computer Science, or a related field.

DUTIES:

Design and develop business intelligence solutions using Oracle SQL, Oracle BI Publisher, Microsoft Power BI, and MS Excel.

Extract and manipulate data from various relational database systems to build analytical reports and visualizations.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical specifications for BI solutions.

Create and maintain documentation related to BI development processes and solutions.

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and insights to support business decision-making.

Optimize and tune BI solutions for improved performance and scalability.

Develop and maintain data models and data integration processes.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in business intelligence and data analytics technologies.

Provide technical support and mentorship to other team members when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Data Science, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Computer Science, or a related field.

Minimum of 3 years of recent experience as a BI Developer with a focus on Oracle SQL.

Proficiency in Oracle BI Publisher.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Power BI and MS Excel.

Strong experience working with relational database systems.

Previous experience working on an enterprise-level BI development platform.

Proficiency in Oracle SQL and Oracle BI Publisher.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Power BI and MS Excel.

Strong understanding of relational database systems and data modeling concepts.

Knowledge of data visualization best practices and techniques.

Familiarity with enterprise-level BI development platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Adaptability and ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

COMMENTS:

