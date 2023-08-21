Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative emergency response provider in Joburg seeks the expertise of a Senior Business Analyst to join its team. The Senior/Lead Business Analyst will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the development team, sales team, customers, and executives. They will be responsible for gathering technical and functional requirements, formulating them into specifications that will serve as the foundation for software delivery cycles and milestone deliverables to customers. The Senior/Lead Business Analyst will also work closely with customers to find and suggest more optimal ways of approaching business problems. This role requires strong capabilities in defining functional requirements across web, mobile, and backend systems. As the company aggressively onboards new customers, the Senior/Lead Business Analyst will also need to establish a discipline for scaling these processes effectively.

DUTIES:

Act as the central interface between the development team, sales team, and customers, ensuring effective communication and understanding between all parties.

Gather technical and functional requirements from customers and stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive understanding of their needs.

Formulate requirements into clear and actionable specifications that will guide the software delivery cycles and milestone deliverables.

Collaborate closely with customers to identify and propose more efficient and effective solutions to business problems.

Develop and maintain a strong understanding of the company’s production environment, which is fully cloud-based.

Define and document functional requirements for web, mobile, and backend systems, ensuring alignment with customer expectations.

Work closely with the development team to provide input into the functional design and ensure the successful translation of requirements into working software solutions.

Develop deep knowledge of operational security practices, particularly within control environments where vehicle or police dispatch is involved.

Thrive in a mission-critical environment with high-pressure situations and complex processes.

Establish a discipline for scaling the business analysis processes to accommodate the rapid onboarding of new customers.

Take a leadership role in defining and implementing new processes, tools, and methodologies to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of business analysis activities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role, preferably in a lead or senior capacity.

Strong ability to gather, analyse, and document technical and functional requirements.

In-depth understanding of web, mobile, and backend systems, and the ability to define functional requirements across these domains.

Familiarity with cloud-based production environments and the associated considerations and best practices.

Experience working in mission-critical environments with high-pressure situations and complex processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to find creative solutions to business challenges.

Demonstrated leadership skills and the ability to drive the adoption of new processes and methodologies.

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment, as well as independently when required.

Adept at managing multiple priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate complex ideas and concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

