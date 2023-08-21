Business Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Our client, a leading IT Consulting Company in Durban is looking for a Business Analyst who comes from a software development to BI/ SQL development background. The client only uses cutting-edge technologies to build and maintain many products.
Key responsibilities:
- Creating and maintaining the strategic partnership between Business needs and Technology delivery
- Responsible for developing business requirements and related business rules based on Business Group needs
- Work closely with the Business IT in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements
- Identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modeling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis
- The Analyst will solicit requirements through interviews, workshops, and/or existing systems documentation or procedures
- The Analysis and Solution Definition
- Quickly understand the business issues and data challenges of client’s organization and industry
- Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements
- Identify client organization’s strengths and weaknesses and suggest areas of improvement
- Gather, prepare, review and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements
Technical Understanding:
- Possesses a good understanding of databases and SQL
- Coordinate testing efforts
- Ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner
- Work with client personnel to identify required changes
- Communicate needed changes to development team
Client Management:
- Develop relationships with client personnel that foster client ties
- Manage client expectations effectively
Project Execution:
- Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules
- Ability to manage multiple projects
- Take input from supervisor and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback
- Communicate and apply project standards
- Manage resources in accordance with project schedule
- Consistently deliver high-quality services to their clients
- Must be able to produce strong, quality documentation
Qualifications and Experience:
- IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification
- 4+ years plus business analysis experience
- MSSQL Experience
- Previous developer or database administrator experience will be an advantage
- Strong facilitation skills
- Must be able to elicit requirements from various personalities across the organization
- Experience with working to deadlines and the ability to work under pressure
- Knowledge of standard IT practices related to business application development/implementation
- Process driven analysis skills
- Proficiency with the SDLC processes
Attributes/Skills Required/Sought:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to communicate effectively and confidently with users, team members and management
- Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written
- Problem solving skills
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with the possible solutions
- Must be able to work within a team dynamic, as well as on own
- Adhere to and enforce department standards, policies, procedures and industry best practices
General:
- General work hours of 08:00 – 16:30
- Hours outside the normal work week may be necessary depending on project schedule
- Must be willing to travel to client sites when required
