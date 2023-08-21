Business Analyst – Insurance at Sabenza IT

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for the analysis of insurance products and policy conditions. You will prepare proposals for clients based on the data gathered from an in-depth analysis of risk exposures, changes in customer behaviour or market trends. You will also assist with creating policies to meet specific client needs by ensuring that they are up to date with current laws and regulations.

Requirements:

Assists in creating new business strategies to improve revenue, minimize expenses and reduce risk exposure

Converts data from existing systems into an easily accessible format that can be used for decision support.

Develops reports and documents that communicate the results of analysis and risk management projects and strategies.

Assesses risk to determine appropriate insurance coverage and business strategies

Develops relationships with brokers, agents, and regulators

Evaluates risks and recommends policy change.

Communicate with underwriters, policy holders, regulators, and customers on a regular basis to address problems and make recommendations

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Insurance Business or related field required.

Experience in the insurance industry required

Current insurance industry experience is a plus

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Encumbent will work across the mobile and web portals

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Desired Skills:

SAFe Methodology

SAFe

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

