Business Analyst – Test Coordinator

Aug 21, 2023

  • Responsible for running the tests, creating and maintaining test scripts and data, and identifying and documenting bugs.

  • Ensures that the test automation process is documented and updated continuously.

  • Performs analysis of test processes and selects appropriate test cases for automation.

  • Mitigates manual test cases to automated test cases.

  • Documents & maintains automated test cases continuously.

  • Gathers test data from respective business departments and can define requirements of the data extractors for DevOps.

  • Trains employees in test automation for Product Accounts Payable.

  • Participates in the test planning and supports the test manager other Sub-Product team members with automated test cases as much as possible.

  • Supports the test manager by coordinating Test automation with other Products or Sub-Product.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BCom in Accounting or Information Systems (minimum).

  • ISTQB certification.

  • X-ray experience.

  • Tricentis Tosca certification.

  • 2 years + experience in business analysis and test management.

Desired Skills:

  • In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)
  • SAP Finance (Accounts Payable & Receivable)
  • JIRA (x-ray)
  • TOSCA

