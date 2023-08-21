Business Analyst – Test Coordinator

- Responsible for running the tests, creating and maintaining test scripts and data, and identifying and documenting bugs.
- Ensures that the test automation process is documented and updated continuously.
- Performs analysis of test processes and selects appropriate test cases for automation.
- Mitigates manual test cases to automated test cases.
- Documents & maintains automated test cases continuously.
- Gathers test data from respective business departments and can define requirements of the data extractors for DevOps.
- Trains employees in test automation for Product Accounts Payable.
- Participates in the test planning and supports the test manager other Sub-Product team members with automated test cases as much as possible.
- Supports the test manager by coordinating Test automation with other Products or Sub-Product.
Minimum Requirements:
- BCom in Accounting or Information Systems (minimum).
- ISTQB certification.
- X-ray experience.
- Tricentis Tosca certification.
- 2 years + experience in business analysis and test management.
Desired Skills:
- In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)
- SAP Finance (Accounts Payable & Receivable)
- JIRA (x-ray)
- TOSCA