IBM Cognos TM1 Developer

Are you passionate about using your TM1 technology skills to solve real-world financial problems? Do you have hands-on experience in development, design, testing, and functional delivery of IBM Cognos TM1 modules? If yes, we want you! Our client is seeking a skilled IBM Cognos TM1 Developer

Johannesburg

6 month Contract

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Design and build new solutions for clients based on business requirements. Design and develop enhancements to those existing solutions. Perform business analysis to understand underlying data, processes, and logic. Typical Solutions are: Costing Reporting Modelling Budgeting , Planning & Forecasting Support all the existing solutions developed for clients. Detailed understanding of each solution covering the business logic and processes. Work with clients to understand and document business requirements for new projects. Support these clients with analysis and issue resolution and explanation.

Skills & Experience:

The resource should have 5+ year experience in Cognos TM1 development with the associated training certifications.

The spec/responsibilities is as follows:

Business analysis and requirements collection for the annual planning cycles.

Development and support IBM Cognos TM1 models through all stages in the project life cycle.

Design and build successful technical solutions that involve TM1 cubes, dimensions, TI processes, rules, and executing the completion of the TM1 architecture per project.

Develop Planning Analytics reports for budgeting, forecasting and actual reports and provide ongoing maintenance

Collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders to understand the business requirements and develop financial reports and reporting solutions.

Connect to various data sources as needed for developing necessary reports

Knowledge of TM1 architecture would be an advantage and experience working with components of the tool like rules, TI, TM1 Reports, perspective/PAX, PAW, and TM1 web. Understanding of analytics, budgeting, planning, forecasting, and reporting. Interest in technology and how to use technology to improve the finance function in a business. Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate clearly with clients and team members. Previous experience in writing complex business logic in TM1 Rules and Turbo integrator (TI).

Strong understanding n TM1 cubes/ Rules/ TI processes/ Active Forms/ Websheets. Analyze business requirements, document, and build models in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) Minimum

Experience in designing and implementing planning, budgeting, reporting, and costing models in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or proven experience-based equivalent

Skill Years/Level of Experience Mandatory IBM Cognos TM1

Intermediate Java Programming language

Intermediate IBM WebSphere Application Server

Intermediate Bachelor’s Degree

Desired Skills:

Cognos TM1 development

Costing Reporting Modelling

TM1 cubes

dimensions

TI processes

