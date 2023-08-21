Infrastructure Architect

Leading SA telecommunications company requires the skills of an experienced Infrastructure Architect. 12 month contract

This role will be mainly responsible for designing, planning and implementation of IT Infrastructureservices used in MPA. This role defines mid & long term ITInfrastructure strategies according to technical trends and MPA service requirements.

Infrastructure Operations

SPOC for projects

? Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package

? Create and maintain IO NFRs

Design & ImplementProcesses

? Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management

? Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process

Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts

? Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts

? Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation

Infrastructure Efficiency

? Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials

Manage Technical Strategies

? Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements

? Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests

Planning & Implementation capability

? Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities

? Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure

? Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure

? Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure

? Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure

Health & Safety

? Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.

? Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable

Information Security

? Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,

? Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,

? Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,

? Protect user accounts and associated passwords , and accept accountability for any actions performed via usage of those accounts.

Business Continuity

? Ensure that VFTR BCM policy /standard ,procedures ,plans implemented and works carried out in compliance with BS [Phone Number Removed]; Standard

? Ensure that BCM risks are assessed and mitigated so far as is reasonably practicable in VFTR Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)

? Ensure VTR BCMS by planning, establishing, embedding, implementing, monitoring,reviewing, maintaining and improving within VFTR

Technical/Professional Expertise

Demonstrated, in-depth knowledge and experience of IT infrastructure solution design

? Good knowledge about all layer of IT infrastructure and technology trends.

? At least 10 years IT Infrastructure experience , including 3years infra planning

? Know-how and experience of ITIL Process

? Analysis of service infrastructure requirements by working with solution and service owners.

? Act as single point of contact for IO for resource requests.

? Process optimisation, management and scope definition of support contracts related to IT infrastructure vendors.

? Creating and maintaining reference IT infrastructure architecture.

? Creation of mid-term and long term infrastructure strategies

? Budget management.

? Know-how and experience about flow chart design and coding

? Capacity Management and identification of efficiency actions.

? Responsible for efficiency of infra capacity used by services.

? Identification of investment alternatives, comparison of alternatives and creation of required documentation for internal processes

Desired Skills:

it infrastructure

ITIL

