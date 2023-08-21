Intermediate BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuously improvement and data optimization. * Work with all levels of development from analysis through implementation and support.

Designing new database structures or enhancing existing ones to cater for optimal process flow and optimal user querying.

Develop and test issues aligned to specifications.

Work with the project team across functional areas.

Analysis of data from various sources to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal.

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model.

Identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality.

Performing root cause analysis on data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement.

Identify ways to improve and automate data delivery and quality in the ETL processes. * Guide and mentor junior resources when needed.

* Education of report end-users so as to ensure a maximum spread of expertise around the company.