IT Quality Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

What will you be doing ?

You will be ensuring the quality of product is delivered, the IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing the life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Furthermore, the IT Quality Test Analyst will Create and execute test cases, document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.

Test planning, test case analysis and test case documentation, management, and execution, ensuring project objectives are met.

Integrating and coordinating the testing activities into the software life cycle activities

System integration, regression testing, and user acceptance testing

Requirements:

Query, run and interpret SQL database scripts

Client/ server type application landscapes

Test types

Testing complex user interface and systems

Must haves:

ISTQB certification

Tertiary qualification in relevant financial/ IT related studies

Minimum of 3 years in a Software testing role

