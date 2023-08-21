Junior Data Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful Data Architect must possess a combination of technical and interpersonal skills. The incumbent should have expertise in data modelling, data management, data analysis, as well as experience with data warehousing, data integration, and data security. In addition, the incumbent should have strong communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills in order to work effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Job Description

Designing and developing the organization’s data architecture, including data models, data dictionaries, and data flow diagrams.

Developing data strategies to address business needs, such as data warehousing, data mining, and data integration.

Ensuring the organization’s data systems are aligned with business objectives and comply with relevant regulations and standards.

Collaborating with IT teams and business leaders to identify and prioritize data requirements and develop data governance policies and procedures.

Evaluating and selecting appropriate data management tools and technologies.

Managing and optimizing data storage, access, and retrieval processes.

Ensuring data quality and integrity, including monitoring data performance and developing procedures to address issues.

Providing guidance and support to data analysts, data scientists, and other stakeholders to help them leverage data effectively.

Staying up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in data architecture and management

Desired Skills:

Proven analytical Skills

Problem-solving Skills

Proficiency in MS Excel

Expertise in SQL and Oracle

Experience gathering and analysing system requirements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Required Minimum Education/training:

– BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant fieldRequired Minimum Experience:

– Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

– In-depth understanding of database structure principles

– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

– Expertise in SQL and Oracle? Proficiency in MS Excel

– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, MS Power BI, QlikSense)

– Key performance areas:

– Develop database solutions to store and retrieve company information

– Install and configure information systems to ensure functionality

– Analyze structural requirements for new software and applications

– Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions

– Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

– Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements

– Optimize new and current database systems

– Define security and backup procedures

– Coordinate with the Data Science department to identify future needs and requirements

– Provide operational support for Management Information Systems (MIS)

– Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.

– Assess database implementation procedures to ensure they comply with internal and external regulations.

– Install and organize information systems to guarantee company functionality.

– Prepare accurate database design and architecture reports for management and executive teams.

– Oversee the migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions.

– Monitor the system performance by performing regular tests, troubleshooting, and integrating new features.

– Recommend solutions to improve new and existing database systems.

– Educate staff members through training and individual support.

– Offer support by responding to system problems in a timely manner

