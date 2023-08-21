Junior Digital Analyst

Are you a data-driven individual with a desire to make a difference in the world? Do you want to be part of a team that collaborates with organizations like UNESCO, WHO, and UNICEF on digital campaigns that address critical issues? If you’re ready to use your analytical skills to drive social impact and contribute to influencer marketing plans, be sure to apply today!

Essential knowledge and experience:

1 to 3 years experience in social media management, analysis and evaluation

Knowledge/understanding of influencer marketing and its potential for social causes and development issues

Critical analysis of social media insights and data

Knowledge/understanding of monitoring and evaluation process during campaigns or digital projects

Experience with paid social media ads is beneficial, but not essential

Social listening tools (like Meltwater, Talkwalker, etc.) knowledge/experience is advantageous

Competencies:

Data and insights driven individual with a passion for social impact

Ability to draw out insights from social and digital analytics

Keen eye for engaging and compelling social media content for different types of audiences

Self-motivated and proactive, demonstrating the ability to take initiative but at the same time with the right attitude to listen and learn

Ability to collaborate effectively within a team

Responsibilities:

Assist and support our Senior Digital Strategist in:

Putting together campaigns evaluation reports Identifying and vetting influencers for campaigns and digital projects, ensuring they align with our clients’ mission and values Building and maintaining an influencers database to support our clients’ objectives Implementing social media paid campaigns to maximize a campaign impact Dive into critical issues and social impact initiatives to gather data and insights to help achieve our clients’ goals (for example: analyzing a potential audience for a campaign or initiative, or getting insights on suitable content type for a specific topic or channel).



Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Digital Media

Social Media

About The Employer:

Our client in the Media Production industry is looking for Junior Digital Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth

