We’re looking for a talented and motivated Linux Administrator to join our team and help us maintain SUSE Linux Servers. As the Linux Administrator, you’ll play a critical role in installing, and configuring Linux operating systems that meet our client’s needs.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Manage, install, and maintain SUSE Linux Servers
- Add users and manage disk storage on servers
- Configure Monitoring tools e.g: Zabbix, Icinga, Nagios, PRTG
- Monitor Zabbix Servers for outages, disk usage, CPU and memory
- Updates security patching, zypper, yum or apt (Debian, RHEL OS)
- SFTP setup for business units on Linux Servers
- Install and upgrade SUSE OS on all Linux Servers
- Expand file systems and disk partitions (LVM ,ext3 , xfs)
- Install updates on Unix Servers and MySQL
- Configure Backup scripts servers and restores as per request
- Monitor network traffic and high bandwidth usage
- Configure sendmail, zimbra ldap
- Customer Telephonic Support (Manage Engine, Remedy)
- XI-text Print Server Knowledge, cups or Printer Installations
- Manage Users on Active Directory, SCCM, SCOM
- Ansible or automation tool scripting knowledge
Required Qualifications:
- SUSE, RedHat and CentOS, Ubuntu, MS
- RHCSA Certified, SUSE Certified
- VEEAM Backups
- Bash, Shell, or Python Scripting
- Microsoft Active Directory
- AZURE Cloud computing
Qualifications Preferred:
Experience Required:
Physical Demands:
Travel:
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML