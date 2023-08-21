Linux Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 21, 2023

We’re looking for a talented and motivated Linux Administrator to join our team and help us maintain SUSE Linux Servers. As the Linux Administrator, you’ll play a critical role in installing, and configuring Linux operating systems that meet our client’s needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Manage, install, and maintain SUSE Linux Servers

  • Add users and manage disk storage on servers

  • Configure Monitoring tools e.g: Zabbix, Icinga, Nagios, PRTG

  • Monitor Zabbix Servers for outages, disk usage, CPU and memory

  • Updates security patching, zypper, yum or apt (Debian, RHEL OS)

  • SFTP setup for business units on Linux Servers

  • Install and upgrade SUSE OS on all Linux Servers

  • Expand file systems and disk partitions (LVM ,ext3 , xfs)

  • Install updates on Unix Servers and MySQL

  • Configure Backup scripts servers and restores as per request

  • Monitor network traffic and high bandwidth usage

  • Configure sendmail, zimbra ldap

  • Customer Telephonic Support (Manage Engine, Remedy)

  • XI-text Print Server Knowledge, cups or Printer Installations

  • Manage Users on Active Directory, SCCM, SCOM

  • Ansible or automation tool scripting knowledge

Required Qualifications:

  • SUSE, RedHat and CentOS, Ubuntu, MS

  • RHCSA Certified, SUSE Certified

  • VEEAM Backups

  • Bash, Shell, or Python Scripting

  • Microsoft Active Directory

  • AZURE Cloud computing

Qualifications Preferred:

Experience Required:

Physical Demands:

Travel:

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

