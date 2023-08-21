.NET Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT

An investment services company based in Cape Town is looking for a .NET Developer who will play a vital role in the development, implementation, and maintenance of innovative software solutions that support their business objectives. You will be part of a dynamic team responsible for creating scalable, secure, and high-performance applications using Microsoft technologies. Your expertise in .NET development will contribute to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance their customers’ experiences and drive business growth.

DUTIES:

Software Development: Design, develop, test, and deploy .NET-based applications and solutions to meet business requirements and project objectives.

Technical challenges and thorough technical analysis of system requirements and specifications, identifying potential challenges, and proposing appropriate solutions.

Code Review and Optimization: Review and optimize existing code to ensure high performance, maintainability, and adherence to coding standards.

Integration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate .NET applications with other systems and platforms, ensuring seamless data flow and functionality.

Troubleshooting and Support: Identify and resolve technical issues in production environments, providing timely support to minimize downtime and disruptions.

Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation, including system architecture, design, and implementation details.

Continuous Improvement: Stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and best practices in .NET development, contributing to continuous improvement initiatives within the development team.

Security and Compliance: Implement security best practices and ensure compliance with relevant industry standards and regulations in all development activities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in .NET development using C# and ASP.NET.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in .NET Framework and .NET Core development.

Strong knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, MVC, and Web API.

Experience with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or [URL Removed] experience with SQL Server or other relational databases.

Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.

Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., Microsoft Azure) and microservices architecture is a plus.

Certification: Relevant certifications in .NET development or related technologies would be advantageous.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in the financial services industry or working with financial systems.

Previous experience in developing and maintaining enterprise-level applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-Solving Abilities: Demonstrated ability to analyze complex problems, propose effective solutions, and implement them in a timely manner.

Team Player: Ability to work collaboratively in an Agile/Scrum development environment, supporting and learning from team members.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to communicate technical concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Adaptability: Willingness to adapt to evolving technologies and take on new challenges as needed.

COMMENTS:

