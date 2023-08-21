.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

As a .NET Developer at iOCO, you will be a crucial contributor to our software development projects. Your proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL Server to MVC 4, Entity Framework, and Angular, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications. You will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying your problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting. Your expertise will extend to AWS Cloud, ensuring the successful deployment and operation of our applications.

What you will do:

Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, and MVC 4 (Razor and Aspx).

Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

Demonstrate expertise in Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

Successfully promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.

Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

Leverage AWS Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

Utilize your Financial Services experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.

Your expertise:

Minimum of 5 years’ hands-on experience as a .NET Developer.

Proficiency in .NET (C#), SQL Server, MVC 4 (Razor and Aspx), and Entity Framework.

Strong command of front-end development using Angular for dynamic user interfaces.

Familiarity with Windows Services, including the creation of new services.

Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.

Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.

Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.

Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.

Familiarity with AWS Cloud services and deployment practices.

Financial Services experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

