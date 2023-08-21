Network and Systems Administrator – Gauteng Boksburg

IT System Administrator with minimum 6 years’ System Administration experience, MCSA, MCSE and CCENT qualifications and relevant people management experience, required to provide technical support, maintenance, configuration, installation of servers, work stations and related equipment, as well as provide 3rd tier support to desktop support staff.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum 6 years; experience in IT System Administration essential
- MCSA certificate essential
- MSCE certificate essential
- CCENT certificate essential
- Knowledge of various computer systems, servers and networks required
- Project management and people management skills required
Responsibilities:
- Operations and 3rd Line Support
- Maintain and administer computer systems including hardware, software, applications software and all configurations
- Analyse system logs and identify system issues
- Maintain and update asset list of servers and workstations
- Plan, coordinate and implement system security measures
- Monitor performance of system
- Data backups, testing and disaster recovery operations
- Coordinate system access and use
- Design, configure and test hardware, software and operating systems
- Plan and implement configuration management, group policy and compliance base lines
- Provide hands-on system administration support, system maintenance and operations support
- Maintain system stability
- Maintain software license inventory
- Information security
- IT projects – installations, rebuild servers and configure hardware peripherals, services, settings, directories, etc
- People management
If you are a SA citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date
