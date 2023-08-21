Network and Systems Administrator

IT System Administrator with minimum 6 years’ System Administration experience, MCSA, MCSE and CCENT qualifications and relevant people management experience, required to provide technical support, maintenance, configuration, installation of servers, work stations and related equipment, as well as provide 3rd tier support to desktop support staff.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 6 years; experience in IT System Administration essential

MCSA certificate essential

MSCE certificate essential

CCENT certificate essential

Knowledge of various computer systems, servers and networks required

Project management and people management skills required

Responsibilities:

Operations and 3rd Line Support

Maintain and administer computer systems including hardware, software, applications software and all configurations

Analyse system logs and identify system issues

Maintain and update asset list of servers and workstations

Plan, coordinate and implement system security measures

Monitor performance of system

Data backups, testing and disaster recovery operations

Coordinate system access and use

Design, configure and test hardware, software and operating systems

Plan and implement configuration management, group policy and compliance base lines

Provide hands-on system administration support, system maintenance and operations support

Maintain system stability

Maintain software license inventory

Information security

IT projects – installations, rebuild servers and configure hardware peripherals, services, settings, directories, etc

People management

If you are a SA citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date

Desired Skills:

system administrator

MSCA

MCSE

CCENT

3rd level support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position