Nominations open for Africa Tech Festival Awards 2023

The achievements of some of the African technology, telecommunications, and media industry’s best pioneers and tech entrepreneurs will be showcased at the Africa Tech Festival Awards, taking place in Cape Town on 15 November 2023.

Award categories are:

* Creative Visionary Award – this new award is dedicated to honouring exceptional media, broadcasting, and entertainment professionals across Africa.

* Connecting for All Award – dedicated to recognising and honouring network providers and services that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and effort in ensuring connectivity for all.

* Innovation for Impact – recognises innovations in products or services that have disrupted traditional approaches, introduced novel solutions, and created tangible value for businesses and individuals in Africa.

* CXO of the Year – honours exceptional leaders in Africa and their outstanding contributions in building teams, setting new standards, and delivering on a clear vision in a rapidly changing business landscape.

* Changing Lives Award – dedicated to recognising and honouring organisations and initiatives that are committed to improving lives across the continent.

* Female Innovator of the Year Award – honours the women who have made significant contributions to the fields of tech, media, and telecoms across Africa.

* Sustainability Champion of the Year – formerly the ‘Green ICT Champion Award’, this award celebrates the remarkable achievements of individuals or organisation leading the way in the development and integration of sustainable energy solutions for the continent.

* Fintech Innovation Award – acknowledges the transformative power of financial technology in driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital transformation.

* Start-up of the Year Award – acknowledges the entrepreneurial spirit, technological innovation, and potential impact of start-ups in driving growth, solving challenges, and contributing to the advancement of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

* HealthTech Innovation of the Year Award – recognises innovative solutions that are changing lives, advancing healthcare, and making a significant positive impact on individuals and communities.

Overseeing the development of the awards and responsible for the overall festival’s successful delivery each year, James Williams, director: events at Connecting Africa Informa Tech comments: “These awards are all about celebrating the optimists in industry for whom every challenge is a possibility and a solution waiting to be discovered and implemented.

“The wealth of talent on the African continent is exceptional, which makes the public voting to select only one hero per category, a highly competitive process and extremely difficult. That said, it is an honour to be amongst them all and we look forward to this event every year and to sharing their achievements with our connected community.”

Nominations are open until 7 September 2023, with short-listed candidates announced on 11 September 2023. To enter, nominations need to be submitted on the Africa Tech Festival website. The short-listed candidates will be chosen by a panel of judges, and thereafter, the winners will be selected via a public vote.