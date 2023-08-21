Performance Tester at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :

As a Test Analyst you are responsible for all aspects of Test Analysis, Design, Implementation and Execution for various test levels and quadrants, delivering test services to a software development or testing team. This includes raising defects related to test results, working with cross-functional teams during Systems Integration Testing, and ensuring that Test Ware are maintained continuously

Key Responsibilities:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case analysis, design, preparation, implementation, and review.

Test Requirements Traceability management.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Systems Testing, End-to-end, Systems Integration and Regression Testing.

Test execution evidence recording.

Defect logging and support during triage.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Work with cross-functional teams to define Systems and Systems Integration test requirements.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

Desired Skills:

Test

Performance

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

Learn more/Apply for this position