Senior DevOps Engineer

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup,
monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.
Key Requirements
- AWS DevOps Professional Certification.
- Good understanding of Agile processes.
- Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.
- Ability to code and script.
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Process-oriented with great documentation skills.
- Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available
- Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira,
GitLab, or Jenkins.
- FAMILIARITY WITH THE FOLLOWING TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE IDEAL
- Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.
- Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.
- Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
- Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.
