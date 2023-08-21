Senior DevOps Engineer

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup,

monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.

Key Requirements

AWS DevOps Professional Certification.

Good understanding of Agile processes.

Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.

Ability to code and script.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Process-oriented with great documentation skills.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available

Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira,

GitLab, or Jenkins.

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

