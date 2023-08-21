Senior DevOps Engineer (Consulting: FinTech) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the Fintech Consulting sector required a Senior DevOps/, Johannesburg (on-site)

Responsibilities:

Designing a DevOps Strategy

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

Implementing Continuous Integration

Implementing Continuous Delivery

Implementing Dependency Management

Implementing Application Infrastructure

Implementing Continuous Feedback

Requirements:

– Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.

– Passion for software development.

– Good knowledge of C#.

– Working knowledge of databases and SQL.

– Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certifications.

– Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

devops engineer

c#

microsoft azure

kubernetes

