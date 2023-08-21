Senior DevOps Engineer (Consulting: FinTech)

Our client in the Fintech Consulting sector required a Senior DevOps/, Johannesburg (on-site)
Responsibilities:
- Designing a DevOps Strategy
- Implementing DevOps Development Processes
- Implementing Continuous Integration
- Implementing Continuous Delivery
- Implementing Dependency Management
- Implementing Application Infrastructure
- Implementing Continuous Feedback
Requirements:
– Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.
– Passion for software development.
– Good knowledge of C#.
– Working knowledge of databases and SQL.
– Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certifications.
– Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure.
Desired Skills:
- devops engineer
- c#
- microsoft azure
- kubernetes