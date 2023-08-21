Senior DevOps Engineer (Consulting: FinTech)

Aug 21, 2023

Our client in the Fintech Consulting sector required a Senior DevOps/, Johannesburg (on-site)
Responsibilities:

  • Designing a DevOps Strategy
  • Implementing DevOps Development Processes
  • Implementing Continuous Integration
  • Implementing Continuous Delivery
  • Implementing Dependency Management
  • Implementing Application Infrastructure
  • Implementing Continuous Feedback

Requirements:

– Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.
– Passion for software development.
– Good knowledge of C#.
– Working knowledge of databases and SQL.
– Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certifications.
– Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

  • devops engineer
  • c#
  • microsoft azure
  • kubernetes

