Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 21, 2023

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup,
monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.
Key Requirements

  • AWS DevOps Professional Certification.
  • Good understanding of Agile processes.
  • Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.
  • Ability to code and script.
  • Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Process-oriented with great documentation skills.
  • Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available
  • Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira,
    GitLab, or Jenkins.
  • FAMILIARITY WITH THE FOLLOWING TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE IDEAL
  • Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.
  • Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.
  • Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
  • Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

