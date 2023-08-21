Senior JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build Java integration services and applications using company Framework with an enthusiasm for solving interesting technical challenges in a Banking environment.

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Performance and troubleshooting of Java Applications

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10 years Java application programming/development experience

5 years Spring Framework, JEE-Experience

3 years CI/CD, DevOps, Docker, Kubernetes Experience

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end), development automation.

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design

Solid experience on Sprint Boot, Spring Framework (Spring Data, Spring Batch, Spring Webservices, Spring Integration, Spring Rest, Spring Cloud), Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architectures, Microservices Architectures and related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Experience with application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Experience with deploying and running Java applications in orchestrated container environments (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Solid CI, CD, DevOps and related tooling experience, build/test/deploy through automation

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Eclipse

InteliJ

Spring Tool Suite

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

JEE

