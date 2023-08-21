Senior Java Developer (Consulting: FinTech) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in FinTech Consulting is looking for a Senior Java Engineer – Johannesburg (On-site)
Overview: Get the chance to work with various technologies, frameworks, and tools such as Apache Camel, Node.js, RabbitMQ, Nginx, Docker Swarm, SQL, webMethods, Git Jenkins, and SonarQube.
Qualifications and Experience:
– Minimum of 6 years of software development experience
– Strong knowledge of Spring Boot and Spring frameworks
– Extensive knowledge of core Java or Java EE
– Experience with agile processes and technical practices
Desired Skills:
- java ee
- springboot
- core java