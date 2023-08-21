Senior Java Developer (Consulting: FinTech)

Our client in FinTech Consulting is looking for a Senior Java Engineer – Johannesburg (On-site)

Overview: Get the chance to work with various technologies, frameworks, and tools such as Apache Camel, Node.js, RabbitMQ, Nginx, Docker Swarm, SQL, webMethods, Git Jenkins, and SonarQube.

Qualifications and Experience:

– Minimum of 6 years of software development experience

– Strong knowledge of Spring Boot and Spring frameworks

– Extensive knowledge of core Java or Java EE

– Experience with agile processes and technical practices

Desired Skills:

java ee

springboot

core java

