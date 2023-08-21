Are you a talented and experienced Senior Java Engineer looking for your next challenge? Look no further! At SciTech Placement, we have a fantastic opportunity that might be the perfect fit for you.
Your skills and experience:
Minimum 6 years or more experience in software development
Love of all things software development
Good knowledge of the Spring Boot and Spring frameworks
Deep knowledge of core Java or Java EE
Experience with agile processes and technical practices
Competencies:
Ability to give input into innovative solutions
Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
Self-motivated and a self-starter
Ability to work in a team environment
Job Category: Engineering
Job Type: Full Time
Job Location: Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Apache Camel
- Node.js
- RabbitMQ
- Nginx
- Docker Swarm
- SQL
- webMethods