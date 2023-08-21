Senior Java Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Are you a talented and experienced Senior Java Engineer looking for your next challenge? Look no further! At SciTech Placement, we have a fantastic opportunity that might be the perfect fit for you.

Your skills and experience:

Minimum 6 years or more experience in software development

Love of all things software development

Good knowledge of the Spring Boot and Spring frameworks

Deep knowledge of core Java or Java EE

Experience with agile processes and technical practices

Competencies:

Ability to give input into innovative solutions

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment

Job Category: Engineering

Job Type: Full Time

Job Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Apache Camel

Node.js

RabbitMQ

Nginx

Docker Swarm

SQL

webMethods

Learn more/Apply for this position