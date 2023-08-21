Senior .net Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are currently seeking a highly skilled Senior .NET Engineer to join our team – Johannesburg (on-site)

Requirements:

– At least 7 years of experience in software development.

– Strong knowledge of .NET technologies and C# programming language.

– Proficiency in working with the Azure cloud platform, particularly Azure Functions.

– Possess an Azure certification (e.g., Azure Fundamentals, Azure Developer Associate).

– Familiarity with both SQL and NoSQL databases.

– Experience with internal unit testing and quality assurance processes.

– Prior experience in Agile teams is preferred.

– A flexible mindset, critical thinking abilities, and the capacity to utilize technology to solve business problems.

– Excellent communication, teamwork, and relationship-building skills.

Desired Skills:

.net

c#

c#.net developer

Learn more/Apply for this position