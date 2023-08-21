Senior Solar Technical Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client ?is looking for an experienced solar Senior Technical Engineer to manage the configuration and specifications of renewable energy projects on behalf of their clients across all sectors of the market. The position will be based in Cape Town with travel across parts of South Africa expected.

The purpose of the Senior Technical Engineer is to manage and coordinate all technical aspects of multiple renewable energy projects. The successful candidate to this position shall be working under the Technical Director, and shall be developing projection and control schemas for C&I solar PV projects, developing technical specifications, advising project teams and clients on technical aspects and constraints of projects and dedicating time for research and development. This role will include regular client engagements.

Requirements:



Technical qualification (BEng/Bsc Eng – Electrical/Mechanical/Mechatronic)

Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering experience – as a PV design engineer (preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)

Good understanding of financial drivers and metrics of renewable energy systems

Good technical grasp of solar PV design considerations, interconnection detail, protection and control schemas, earthing arrangements etc..

Working understanding of the South African Grid Code for RPPs, Distribution Network Code, NRS 097, 048 and 047, and relevant SANS electrical standards.

Solar PV Rooftop, Carport and Ground Mount project experience.

?Design/Engineering experience in Battery Energy Storage Systems.





Desired Skills:

