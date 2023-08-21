Software Engineer – Rewards at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

As TFG’s centralised IT division, Infotec provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

We’re looking to add great new talent to our CRM Loyalty team. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

The CRM Rewards & Loyalty team is responsible for the TFG Customer Loyalty platform which engages our full customer base across all brands analytics of customer behaviour, propensities and marketing campaigns to engage our cash and credit customer base. We have an exciting position for a specialist SAS Software Engineer with a sharp analytical mind to join our CRM Solutions team to deliver on Tier 1 projects and ongoing operations of our SAS environment. This is an excellent opportunity to join the team on the CRM journey in making TFG a data driven organisation with the Customer in mind.

Key performance areas:

• Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in o C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core and vNext

• Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

• A relevant tertiary qualification

• Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

• Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

• Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

• Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

• Experience with agile development methodologies and test-driven development

• A strong commitment to professional service delivery

• Planning and organizing ability

• Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

• Good communication skills, both written and verbal

• Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Advantageous:

• Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

• Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

• Exposure to Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies)

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position