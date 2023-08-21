Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

The O365 Solution Architect position is responsible for scoping, assessment, planning, designing, and technical documentation for the implementation of the Clients Office 365 and all its related core technologies including AAD, Exchange, Teams, AAD Connect, Federation, Guest users, and Viva suite

Take ownership of technical discussions, drive the technical decision, and architect the solution. Ensure technology and architecture align with the book of standards and IT security policies.

Define technical requirements, resources, and cost to implement solutions, and contribute to defining the project charter

Look for opportunities to support our mission, automation, efficiency & simplification

Expert resource in architecting, designing, and implementing O365 and 3rd party application integration

Expert in designing, and implementing Office information protection, data loss prevention sensitivity labels, advanced office message encryption, Conditional access, and app protection polices

Design and, implement email protection system, email security gateways, email encryption, GAL sync, email archive, and retention policy,

Design and implement guest user creation, invitation, access control, and user lifecycle management

Expert on compliance center, litigation hold, retention policy, auditing, and eDiscovery.

Highest level of escalation for support and troubleshooting in resolving problems and responding to relevant M365 tickets.

Analyze customer requirements and business demands to assess design/technology alternatives and propose solutions.

Collaborate with other teams and vendors to develop and implement new solutions to meet business requirements

Facilitate, present, and lead technical discussions with technical SMEs as well as customers and other stakeholders.

Ability to use power to design reporting dashboard for O365 objects

Review, analyze, evaluate, and present new upcoming O365 updates, release to stakeholders

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related field.

10 years experience in a Solution Architect role.

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solution Architecture Expert

Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate

8 years experience in MS Teams / Skype for business

10 years experience Exchange and Exchange Online

10 years ecperience Exchange Online Protection

10 years Mail flow

5 years Office Apps >> Intune

5 years Yammer / Viva Engage

