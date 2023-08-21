Solutions Architect

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, who operates in the home ownership industry, is currently looking for a Solutions Architect who will play a key role in the strategic business enablement team (SBE). You will have both a strategic and operational view of the architecture, defining and maintaining the strategic architecture blueprint and roadmap, as well as designing architecture for projects on an ongoing basis, always working towards the strategic view. You will have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to clearly articulate the architecture to several stakeholders, including board members, business partners, system administrators and software developers. You will be working on multiple projects and initiatives at the same time.

DUTIES:

Stay updated on current IT trends and provide expertise to aid the organization in making informed technical decisions that align with current realities and future objectives.

Collaborate within an Agile methodology, supporting Business Analysts (BAs), project managers, and developers in Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning and backlog grooming.

Evaluate the trade-offs between scope, time, benefits, and cost, and be prepared to challenge requirements when necessary.

Foster close collaboration with software developers to ensure a clear understanding of the architecture, compliance with architectural guidelines, and provide technical mentorship as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ years working in IT.

2 + Years working in Architecture.

Strong technical development background.

Architectural viewpoint modelling.

API Service interface design and documentation (REST/JSON).

System Integration design.

Security patterns.

Relational database modelling and design.

AS-IS/TO-BE modelling and documentation.

Microservices Architecture.

Event Driven Architecture.

Ideally Familiar with the following Patterns and Tools:

Event-based architecture.

Open-source development frameworks (e.g., Java, Springboot, Angular, RabbitMQ, GIT).

DevOps, DevSecOps, GitOps and related patterns and principles.

API gateways, including security features and patterns associated with gateways.

Oracle/MySQL databases.

IAM patterns, including OAUTH2 and OIDC.

Cloud Native and 12 Factor Application Principles.

Willing to chair technical design sessions.

Used to working using AGILE project methodology.

Work with stakeholders at various levels (colleagues, managers, and venders).

DESIRABLE:

UML or C4 modelling

ArchiMate modelling

Architecture-related qualification such as TOGAF

A Cloud Native Certification (CKA, OpenShift or related Certification)

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to think at both the conceptual and detailed level.

People management.

Project costing and sizing.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

