ENVIRONMENT:

A leader in the property market providing financial services, offering a unique culture of partnership, knowledge, challenging conventional thinking, and fun is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team. You will be responsible to develop, analyze, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow. The successful candidate will have a degree or diploma in information and system technology, FTI or other formal business analyst training will be advantageous, and 3+ years relevant experience in a similar role.

DUTIES:

Develop, analyze, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.

Prepare specifications and documents for programmers.

Manage the set-up and configuration of systems.

Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process.

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed.

Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms.

Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications & Experience:

A degree or diploma in information and system technology.

FTI or other formal business analyst training will be advantageous.

3+ years relevant experience in a similar role with a solid understanding of computer software, user interaction models, information presentation, process adherence and hardware integration are required.

Skills & Knowledge:

SQL skills and a demonstrable understanding of relational database systems essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Performing under pressure.

Analysing and forming opinions.

Cooperation.

Initiative.

Decisiveness.

Devotion to quality.

Planning.

Persuasiveness.

