Systems Analyst Team Lead – Gauteng

Our client is looking to recruit a Systems Analyst Team Lead.

The Incumbent will be part of a dynamic team working on enterprise software systems. The Systems Analyst Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient);

Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering or Computer Science;

Working experience JD Edwards ERP solution or other Major ERP solutions; and

Certifications: Financial accounting, Management accounting or Supply Chain management.

Experience Required:

Five (5) + years’ experience as an ERP system Support Analyst;

Five (5)+ years’ experience implementing ERP and other software solutions;

Experience with managing teams to develop and implement a software applications;

Experience with leading a team;

Proven ability to assist with the implementation of the ICT strategy;

ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and

Process Improvement Experience.

Key Responsibilities:

Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;

Line management and personal development of a team;

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits (Agile – Scrum methodology);

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;

Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;

Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and architecture);

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

Assist with Change and Release management;

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;

Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation;

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget;

Research and evaluate a variety of software products;

Assist in troubleshooting software application issues; and

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Behavioral Competencies:

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently;

Good presentation skills;

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Location – Springs

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position