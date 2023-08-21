Our client is looking to recruit a Systems Analyst Team Lead.
The Incumbent will be part of a dynamic team working on enterprise software systems. The Systems Analyst Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient);
- Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering or Computer Science;
- Working experience JD Edwards ERP solution or other Major ERP solutions; and
- Certifications: Financial accounting, Management accounting or Supply Chain management.
Experience Required:
- Five (5) + years’ experience as an ERP system Support Analyst;
- Five (5)+ years’ experience implementing ERP and other software solutions;
- Experience with managing teams to develop and implement a software applications;
- Experience with leading a team;
- Proven ability to assist with the implementation of the ICT strategy;
- ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and
- Process Improvement Experience.
Key Responsibilities:
- Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;
- Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;
- Line management and personal development of a team;
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits (Agile – Scrum methodology);
- Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;
- Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;
- Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and architecture);
- Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;
- Assist with Change and Release management;
- Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;
- Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;
- Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation;
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget;
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products;
- Assist in troubleshooting software application issues; and
- Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.
Behavioral Competencies:
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
- Uses own initiative and can work independently;
- Good presentation skills;
- Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;
- Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and
- Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.
Location – Springs
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML