Systems Analyst Team Lead

Aug 21, 2023

Our client is looking to recruit a Systems Analyst Team Lead.

The Incumbent will be part of a dynamic team working on enterprise software systems. The Systems Analyst Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient);

  • Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering or Computer Science;

  • Working experience JD Edwards ERP solution or other Major ERP solutions; and

  • Certifications: Financial accounting, Management accounting or Supply Chain management.

Experience Required:

  • Five (5) + years’ experience as an ERP system Support Analyst;

  • Five (5)+ years’ experience implementing ERP and other software solutions;

  • Experience with managing teams to develop and implement a software applications;

  • Experience with leading a team;

  • Proven ability to assist with the implementation of the ICT strategy;

  • ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and

  • Process Improvement Experience.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

  • Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;

  • Line management and personal development of a team;

  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits (Agile – Scrum methodology);

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;

  • Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;

  • Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and architecture);

  • Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

  • Assist with Change and Release management;

  • Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

  • Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;

  • Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;

  • Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation;

  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget;

  • Research and evaluate a variety of software products;

  • Assist in troubleshooting software application issues; and

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Behavioral Competencies:

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

  • Uses own initiative and can work independently;

  • Good presentation skills;

  • Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;

  • Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;

  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and

  • Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Location – Springs

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

