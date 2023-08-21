Systems Engineer II – Unified Endpoint Management

Are you passionate about orchestrating seamless technology experiences across diverse endpoints? Do you thrive in designing and implementing efficient solutions that streamline endpoint management? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you as a Systems Engineer II specializing in Unified Endpoint Management.

Your Role:

To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems:

Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes.

Install and configure Windows Based Desktop systems hardware and software

Install and configure Windows Based Embedded POS systems hardware and software

Assist in the design, development, implementation, testing, and/or modification of computing systems, Operating Systems and associated software.

Follow and implement security policies.

To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS

Perform general system administration duties in a Windows Active Directory environment such as user, group, and computer account administration.

Regularly perform housekeeping duties to keep OU hierarchy clear of stale, unused, expired, and objects no longer needed.

Create, manage and troubleshoot Active Directory Group Policies to configure all systems and images.

Perform general system administration duties in DNS such as creation and amendment of entries.

To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)

Configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD) across the LAN.

Manage multiple images/task sequences for deploying PCs to the organization.

Distribute and update new images (OSD) to distribution points and EUDs.

Distribute new and updated boot WIMs to distribution points.

Assist and lead troubleshooting of image deployments and task sequences.

To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)

Experience:

Worked with ITIL processes, incident, change and problem management, ideally together with external IT service partners.

Strong Documentation skills.

Experience in setup, adoption and maintenance of an MDM / UEM / EMM / MAM platform in an enterprise environment.

Solid experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (Air Watch) / Microsoft Intune adoption and operations duties with at least one OS /device platform (Windows, iOS, Android).

Experience with another MDM / UEM / EMM platform is a plus.

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.

Solid knowledge and technical proficiency in managing an Endpoint

Management solution.

Desired Skills:

Vmware

Microsoft

Windows

iOS

Android

ITIL

MDM/UEM

OSD

LAN

DNS

Unified Endpoint Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position