Test Analyst

? Document and execute manual tests.

? Create and maintain automated scripts required to run automated testing.

? Maintain existing test packs. ? Log and validate defects.

? Debug results.

? Report on test execution and any risks and issues.

? Participate in, assist with, and give feedback on any activities where product quality practices and risks should be considered.

Desired Skills:

SQL

API

Manual and Automation testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position