Web App Developer

Candidates Requirements
- Creates websites, web applications, interfaces, or related pages using Java, PHP, C#, JavaScript, CSS, XML, and XHTML.
- Utilizes development standards to create clean and structured code.
- Develops websites and web applications
- Maintains existing web and mobile applications.
- Ensures websites and web applications are functioning properly in accordance with current systems requirements.
- Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS
- Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, JavaScript or C#/C++
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development [URL Removed] knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
- Ability to understand and deliver on business requirements.
- Basic understanding of statistical concepts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field required.
- At least five years of experience in development with PHP, ASP.Net, JavaScript, or C#/C++ Javascript
- Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- PHP
- C+
- OOP
- C#
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree