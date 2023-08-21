Web App Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Aug 21, 2023

Dive into innovation with our exciting opportunity in Durban!

Are you a passionate Web App Developer ready to make waves? Join our team for a long-term contract role that promises not just a project, but a journey.

Create digital magic against the backdrop of Durban’s beauty as we craft cutting-edge web experiences together.

Your code, our canvas – let’s shape the future, one line at a time!

Candidates Requirements

  • Creates websites, web applications, interfaces, or related pages using Java, PHP, C#, JavaScript, CSS, XML, and XHTML.
  • Utilizes development standards to create clean and structured code.
  • Develops websites and web applications
  • Maintains existing web and mobile applications.
  • Ensures websites and web applications are functioning properly in accordance with current systems requirements.
  • Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS
  • Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, JavaScript or C#/C++
  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development [URL Removed] knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
  • Ability to understand and deliver on business requirements.
  • Basic understanding of statistical concepts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field required.
  • At least five years of experience in development with PHP, ASP.Net, JavaScript, or C#/C++ Javascript
  • Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • PHP
  • C+
  • OOP
  • C#
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

