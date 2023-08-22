Agile Master LW1032

- Drives the Agile transformation actively and across teams within the organization.
- Advises and coaches both Management and the teams in the transition.
- Identifies obstacles in the context of agile transformation and eliminates them.
- Provides regular feedback and guidance to management and teams.
- Continuously develops the overarching Agile Working Model
- Explains the Agile Working Model to interface partners and actively integrates them.
- Designs and specifies mandatory elements of the agreed Agile Working Model in cooperation with all other Agile Working Model roles.
- Escalates observed grievances in the Agile Working Model (usually to the Departmental Manager)
- Educates teams and customers at all levels, on Agile principles, providing them with tools for implementing the process in their work.
- Implements Agile processes, principles, and practices across all levels and departments in the organization.
- Uses techniques that increase collaboration, predictability, and transparency and promote a culture of experimentation and innovation.
- Is responsible for process (not product) quality assurance in projects and ensures the application of the four eyes / double-check principle during all phases of projects.
- Ensures end-to-end process quality management based on defined KPIs to meet the quality requirements of the organization and satisfy stakeholder needs.
- Provides formal classroom training on the theory and practical application of the ITPM & ITPM Agile frameworks.
Minimum Requirements:
- Excellent skills in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, Bit-Bucket) to the level of providing advanced hands-on coaching in these components.
- Knowledge of ITPM, AWM, BPMN (Advantageous)
- Knowledge or experience in a JAVA and/or cloud Development environment
- Supporting the Business Product Owner, especially concerning the process of grooming the product backlog. Pointing data quality issues out and facilitating them being fixed – arriving at more mature stories will be key.
- Together with the Product Owner and discussions abroad, make sure that the identified user stories evolve from the definition of entry (DoE) to the definition of ready meeting all criteria which are necessary before starting development in a sprint.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements (DoR)
- Involve all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA) in solution design.
- Lead explorations if needed to deliver Epics and User Stories from a Saga (story mapping)
- Knowledge of numerous well-documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (for example numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- ITPM
- Java