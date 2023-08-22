Automation tester – Western Cape Cape Town

- Evaluates the quality of test automation systems or scripts and executes them.
- Analyses test results to determine effectiveness, identify bugs.
- leads the design of a variety of automated tests for both feature and regression testing.
- Test commercial off-the-shelf systems that require testing on multiple operating systems.
- Reviews documentation for the product code and system.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Selenuim
- Appium
- J2EE
- Cucumber
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree