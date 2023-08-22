Automation tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 22, 2023

  • Evaluates the quality of test automation systems or scripts and executes them.
  • Analyses test results to determine effectiveness, identify bugs.
  • leads the design of a variety of automated tests for both feature and regression testing.
  • Test commercial off-the-shelf systems that require testing on multiple operating systems.
  • Reviews documentation for the product code and system.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Selenuim
  • Appium
  • J2EE
  • Cucumber

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

