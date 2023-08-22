BI Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Business Intelligence Data Analyst

Role

The BI Data Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the collection and accurate analysis of data across different segments in the business, included in this analysis would be mapping and modelling of data to enable reporting and ad hoc analysis. In this role, you require a background in data analysis and experience in interpreting business needs and data to design effective data models and deliver accurate reporting and business insights.

Tasks and Responsibilities

• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business challenges, needs, processes and requirements

• Accountable for gathering, clarifying and documenting data and reporting requirements – including scope, sources, data fields, measures, definitions, exceptions, visualisations, security.

• Obtain confirmation or decisions from SMEs or stakeholder where required.

• Assess effectiveness, integrity and accuracy of data sources and optimal data gathering techniques.

• Perform data analysis to map and model data into central repository.

• Design proof of concept and support developers to ensure successful delivery.

• Guide clear data storytelling and visualisation to ensure meaningful insights shared with consumers.

• Design optimal data visualisation and mockups, and build, or oversee, dashboards/ reports.

• Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts.

• Define test scenarios and perform unit and functional testing as well as oversee QA and UAT to quality assure final output.

• Defines a change strategy to ensure trust and adoption encouraged in user community.

• Executes tasks defined in strategy to mature user adoption.

• Facilitates user forums explaining available and/or new functionality.

• Drafts/ commissions training material and user guides for users.

• Once productionised, some support may be required.

Requirements

• Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology or related fields

• Relevant analytical, statistical and BI and data warehouse experience

• Data modelling using the Kimball methodology

• Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, Power BI, TeamFoundationServer

Desired Skills:

BI

Data Analyst

SQL

